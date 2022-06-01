50,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Argus Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,773,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Argus Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

