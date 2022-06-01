$5.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.17. Jackson Financial reported earnings of $6.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $19.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE JXN traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.37. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,506.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 86,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,787.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $88,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.