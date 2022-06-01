49,158 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 913,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 803,913 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YPF. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.