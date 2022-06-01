$456.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) to report $456.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.06 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $405.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 63.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $9.95 on Wednesday, hitting $345.87. The company had a trading volume of 334,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $327.97 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

