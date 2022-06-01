4,380 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 132.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 720.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $6.54 on Wednesday, reaching $779.34. 5,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,665. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.00 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $990.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,090.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 216.62 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

