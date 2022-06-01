4,380 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 26.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 132.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 720.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $6.54 on Wednesday, reaching $779.34. 5,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,665. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.00 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $990.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,090.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 216.62 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

