4,055 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

