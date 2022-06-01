40,000 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $29,435,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

