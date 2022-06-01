-$4.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.42). argenx posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 343.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($19.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.02) to ($17.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($17.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.73) to ($10.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($376.34) to €370.00 ($397.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

Shares of ARGX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.25. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

