$37.26 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post $37.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.08 million and the highest is $39.43 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $36.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $153.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.18 million to $160.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.63 million, with estimates ranging from $151.56 million to $245.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 476,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 4,116,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128,333. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

