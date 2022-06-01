36,960 Shares in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William John Scheessele bought 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler downgraded Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

