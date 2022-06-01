$346.64 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) to report sales of $346.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.02 million. Wix.com posted sales of $316.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

WIX stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

