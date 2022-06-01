3,452 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.02. 594,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,896,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.