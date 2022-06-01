33,618 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

