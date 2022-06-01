31,582 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,395. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

