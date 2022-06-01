$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) will announce sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $575.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 584.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,123. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 839.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 282,478 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $23,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 633.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

