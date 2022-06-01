$3.48 EPS Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) to post $3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $3.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $190.56. 71,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

