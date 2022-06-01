2,806 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

