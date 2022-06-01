23,936 Shares in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in BrightView by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightView by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 82,907 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,495.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BV opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. BrightView’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

