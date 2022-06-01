22,566 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,894,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,793,000 after buying an additional 85,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,771 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.