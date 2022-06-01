20,671 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 112.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SATS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

