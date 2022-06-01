$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) to post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $23.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $762.24. 562,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,644. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $640.00 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $990.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,090.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.02 and a beta of 1.56.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.