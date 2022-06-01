$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) to report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.73.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.