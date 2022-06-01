$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.73.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.