1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 8.1%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 127,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,518,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.87.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

