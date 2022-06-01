$19.77 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.19 billion and the lowest is $19.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $19.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $83.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.77 billion to $83.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $86.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,028. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $230.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

