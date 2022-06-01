185 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NYSE NKE opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

