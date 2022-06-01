180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

In other news, President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,479 shares of company stock worth $123,466. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,441,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

