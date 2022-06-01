17,322 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Southern comprises about 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,864. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. 104,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

