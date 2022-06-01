$170.03 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $170.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $170.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $671.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $673.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $737.34 million, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $752.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,300. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

