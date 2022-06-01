1,697 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $280,032,000. Man Group plc grew its position in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after acquiring an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $60,532,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $141.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,161 shares of company stock worth $2,815,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

