16,094 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.82. 31,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,793. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

