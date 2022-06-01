15,063 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $275.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,888. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

