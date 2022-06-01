$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will announce $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $50.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $51.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.41 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Arteris has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $27.57.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,308.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,872 shares of company stock worth $273,305 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

