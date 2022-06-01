1,235 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 1.2% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,271,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 672,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after purchasing an additional 510,006 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,550,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 392,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. 39,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

