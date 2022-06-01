1,212 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,838,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,876,000 after acquiring an additional 619,905 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 404.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 366,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 24,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

