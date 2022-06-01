11,440 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

