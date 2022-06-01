$109.56 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $109.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $110.51 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $98.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $507.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.40 million to $515.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $599.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARLO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 1,823,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

