$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.73. 11,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

