$1.53 EPS Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.49. Equitable reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

EQH opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

