-$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.52) to ($3.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.28) to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow REGENXBIO.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RGNX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $905.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $46.46.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
