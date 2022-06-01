-$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.52) to ($3.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.28) to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGNX. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $905.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.