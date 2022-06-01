$1.39 EPS Expected for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.41. Entergy posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,785,697 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

