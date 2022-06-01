$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

