$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. City reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover City.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,726. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. City has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. City’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in City by 130.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in City by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.