-$1.04 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($4.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

