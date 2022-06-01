-$0.55 EPS Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. Exagen posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XGN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Exagen has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

