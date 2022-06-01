$0.42 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

