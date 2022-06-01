$0.25 EPS Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 707.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

