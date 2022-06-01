-$0.04 EPS Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.22). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in PlayAGS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PlayAGS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 10,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.81. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About PlayAGS (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.