Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. King Wealth purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

