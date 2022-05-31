Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,250.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,484.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,681.23.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

